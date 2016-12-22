CSX Corp. (CSX) Stake Boosted by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in CSX Corp. were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in CSX Corp. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in CSX Corp. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in CSX Corp. by 19.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CSX Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.69. 4,885,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $34366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. CSX Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CSX Corp. had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corp. will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. CSX Corp.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Vetr raised shares of CSX Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.33 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CSX Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of CSX Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Ward sold 300,000 shares of CSX Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $9,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 198,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Clarence W. Gooden sold 16,129 shares of CSX Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based transportation services, including rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. The Company serves three lines of business, such as merchandise business, coal business and intermodal business.

