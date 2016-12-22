Crexendo Inc (CXDO) CEO Acquires $22,615.65 in Stock

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 15,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $22,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 34,395 shares of the company were exchanged. Crexendo Inc has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $19.45 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc is a hosted services company. The Company provides hosted telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, Website hosting, e-commerce software and Website development software for businesses and entrepreneurs. Its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized and enterprise-sized businesses.

