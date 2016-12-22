Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Price Target Increased to C$23.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPG. RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$27.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy Corp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.17.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) opened at 18.60 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm’s market cap is $10.08 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Crescent Point) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of light and medium oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s primary assets are the shares in Crescent Point Holdings Inc (CPHI), shares in Crescent Point U.S.

