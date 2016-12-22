Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates Hold Rating for Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $312.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $333.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $352.34 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 283.11 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $333.65. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.47 and its 200 day moving average is $289.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post $20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Adriana Karaboutis sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.94, for a total value of $81,728.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Biogen by 685.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

