Credit Suisse Group AG Raises SThree Plc (STHR) Price Target to GBX 325

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 325 ($4.03) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of SThree Plc to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.35) to GBX 320 ($3.97) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.22) price objective on shares of SThree Plc in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.48) price objective on shares of SThree Plc in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 360.71 ($4.48).

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) opened at 311.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 399.63 million. SThree Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 221.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 355.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.52.

In other news, insider Justin Hughes sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £57,750 ($71,676.80).

About SThree Plc

SThree plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in specialist staffing business. The Company is engaged in providing permanent and contract specialist services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland, Continental Europe, Americas, and Asia Pacific & Middle East. It provides services to Information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, energy, engineering and life sciences, other sectors.

