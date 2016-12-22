Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.59) target price on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.84) target price on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 413.75 ($5.14).

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) opened at 352.1575 on Wednesday. Costain Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 267.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 389.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.66. The company’s market cap is GBX 362.06 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Costain Group PLC (COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/costain-group-plc-cost-receives-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital/1130217.html.

In related news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £1,133.13 ($1,406.39). Also, insider Andrew Wyllie sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.62), for a total transaction of £2,120.40 ($2,631.75).

About Costain Group PLC

Costain Group PLC is an engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.