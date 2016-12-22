Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE:CXW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Corrections Corp. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks Inc. upgraded shares of Corrections Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE:CXW) remained flat at $23.59 during trading on Wednesday. 250,121 shares of the company were exchanged. Corrections Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Corrections Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $474.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corrections Corp. of America will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Corrections Corp. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,260.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corrections Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Corrections Corp. of America by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Corrections Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Corrections Corp. of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corrections Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Corrections Corp. of America Company Profile

Corrections Corporation of America is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in owning, operating and managing prisons and other correctional facilities, and providing residential, community re-entry, and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The Company’s facilities offer a range of rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment.

