CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Short Interest Update

CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,973,749 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the November 15th total of 823,809 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other CoreLogic news, insider Anand K. Nallathambi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Martell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 74.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 174.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $44.50 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. downgraded shares of CoreLogic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.95.

Shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) opened at 36.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. CoreLogic has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $43.43.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $524 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreLogic will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Short Interest Update” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/corelogic-inc-clgx-short-interest-update/1129694.html.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. It operates through two segments: Property Intelligence and Risk Management and Work Flow.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.