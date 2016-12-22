Consort Medical plc (CSRT) Raised to Buy at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer upgraded shares of Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have GBX 1,125 ($13.96) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,067 ($13.24).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Consort Medical plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Investec reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.52) price objective on shares of Consort Medical plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Consort Medical plc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.67).

Shares of Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) opened at 1061.8801 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,068.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,055.06. The stock’s market cap is GBX 518.76 million. Consort Medical plc has a 12 month low of GBX 935.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,180.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.09 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

About Consort Medical plc

Consort Medical PLC is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The Company’s principal activities include designing, development and manufacture of medical drug delivery devices and services for the pharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: Bespak and Aesica.

