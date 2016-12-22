Conning Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.92% on Thursday, hitting $115.98. 13,813,679 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.51. The stock has a market cap of $618.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $118.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 26th. Vetr cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.77 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.51.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $5,036,498.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $606,715.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

