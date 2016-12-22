ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) opened at 38.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. ConAgra Foods has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConAgra Foods’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in ConAgra Foods during the third quarter worth about $200,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,108,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,213,000 after buying an additional 1,892,457 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 1,064.7% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,730,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,747,000 after buying an additional 1,582,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,120,000 after buying an additional 1,361,312 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,378,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,484,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

ConAgra Foods Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

