Compass Diversified Holdings’ (CODI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp. restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) opened at 17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.67 million, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 505,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,717.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 192.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 18.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Compass Diversified Holdings Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages a group of small and middle-market businesses. The Company’s segments include The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty Safe or Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

