Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast Corp. were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corp. by 64.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corp. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Corp. during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corp. by 80.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.02. 9,494,347 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $169268.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.11. Comcast Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $71.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Comcast Corp. had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corp. will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Comcast Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corp. in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comcast Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

In other Comcast Corp. news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 19,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,237,108.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,308,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 19,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,273,582.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

