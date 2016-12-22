Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block Sells 2,435 Shares

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $170,863.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 70.83 on Thursday. Comcast Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Comcast Corp. had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corp. will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Comcast Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/comcast-corp-cmcsa-evp-arthur-r-block-sells-2435-shares/1130157.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast Corp. by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,792,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,905,165,000 after buying an additional 7,652,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Comcast Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $446,948,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Corp. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,476,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,465,205,000 after buying an additional 4,708,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Comcast Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $222,808,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $168,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Comcast Corp. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comcast Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corp. in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

About Comcast Corp.

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.