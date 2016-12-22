Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd (NYSE:FOF) remained flat at $11.66 during trading on Thursday. 66,001 shares of the company traded hands. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve total return consisting of current income and capital appreciation through investments in the common stock of closed-end management investment companies that invest significantly in equity or income-producing securities.

