Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. were worth $21,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,394,147 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,140,441,000 after buying an additional 504,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 45.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,864,040 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,480,458,000 after buying an additional 8,041,798 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,571,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $776,805,000 after buying an additional 2,362,461 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 149.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,694,123 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $497,652,000 after buying an additional 5,203,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 8,187,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,097,000 after buying an additional 1,686,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded down 0.41% during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,628 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 3,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $201,509.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,950.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $108,933.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,496.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT), consulting and business process services. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, which includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services; Healthcare, which includes healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences customers, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies; Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics, which includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers, as well as customers providing logistics services, and Other, which includes communications, manufacturing/retail/logistics, and high technology.

