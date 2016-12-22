Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Codexis an industry rank of 94 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) opened at 4.75 on Monday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company’s market capitalization is $195.80 million.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Codexis had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company earned $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Codexis will post ($0.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Codexis by 412.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals markets. The Company’s CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which introduces genetic mutations into genes in order to give rise to changes in the enzymes that they produce, overcomes many of the limitations, allowing customers to evolve and optimize biocatalysts to perform specific and desired chemical reactions at commercial scale.

