Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLVS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks Inc. upped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) opened at 46.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post ($9.05) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/clovis-oncology-inc-clvs-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-inc/1129862.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 46.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 25.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 94,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing cancer treatments in the United States, Europe and other international markets. Their lead product candidate under active development is rucaparib, which is in advanced clinical development for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.