Citigroup Inc. Reaffirms Focus List Rating for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Citigroup Inc. restated their focus list rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Capital One Financial Corp. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) opened at 90.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $91.64.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business earned $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. Capital One Financial Corp. had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Capital One Financial Corp.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post $7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/citigroup-inc-reaffirms-focus-list-rating-for-capital-one-financial-corp-cof/1130104.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Capital One Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 873,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $67,772,853.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,809,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,122,212.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $323,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,316 shares in the company, valued at $195,110,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,708,000 after buying an additional 216,829 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 79,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.