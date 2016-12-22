Citigroup Inc. (C) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.21 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.87.

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) traded down 0.140% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.665. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,971 shares. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.194 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

