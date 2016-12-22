Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) opened at 58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.27. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $59.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.30. The business earned $428.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post $4.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/cirrus-logic-inc-crus-coverage-initiated-at-susquehanna/1129987.html.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 42,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,319,267.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,916.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $233,187.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 105.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 96.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 31.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.