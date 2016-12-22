Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, WBB Securities lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.94.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) opened at 10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company’s market cap is $181.74 million. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections.

