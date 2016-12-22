Chevron Corp. (CVX) Shares Sold by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,540 shares during the period. Chevron Corp. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron Corp. were worth $42,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 42.6% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 115.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) traded up 0.59% on Thursday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 982,519 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. Chevron Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $223.89 billion.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corp. had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corp. will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Chevron Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Chevron Corp.’s payout ratio is presently -540.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research GmbH raised Chevron Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chevron Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corp. in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Vetr cut Chevron Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

In other Chevron Corp. news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $593,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

