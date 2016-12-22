TD Securities upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have C$23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$19.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHE.UN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Upgraded at TD Securities” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/chemtrade-logistics-income-fund-che-un-upgraded-at-td-securities/1129785.html.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.