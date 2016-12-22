Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.21.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

