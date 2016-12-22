Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a neutral rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.63.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) opened at 74.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post $4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Richard Reese sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $326,490.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,749.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $326,645.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,862.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 55.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

