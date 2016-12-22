CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (CHH) PT Raised to C$0.75

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) opened at 0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 million and a PE ratio of 1.65. CENTRIC HEALTH Corp has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp Company Profile

Centric Health Corporation is a Canada-based provider of healthcare services. The Company’s segments include Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment includes dispensing, compliance packaging and auxiliary products and services for retirement homes and long-term care residents.

