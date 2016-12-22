CENTRAL TRUST Co Continues to Hold Position in Matador Resources Co. (MTDR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co continued to hold its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co. (NYSE:MTDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,350 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Springbank Value Partners LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 133.3% in the second quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources Co. (NYSE:MTDR) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 507,275 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The firm’s market cap is $2.35 billion. Matador Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business earned $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 million. Matador Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 176.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co. will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.68 price target for the company. FBR & Co upped their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

In other news, Director William M. Byerley purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $49,989.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,343.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Ohnimus sold 20,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $515,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segment is oil and natural gas exploration and production.

