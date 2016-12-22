CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 20,415 Shares of CBS Corp. (CBS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) by 203.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,462 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CBS Corp. were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBS. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CBS Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,255,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBS Corp. by 22.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 796,447 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,359,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CBS Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CBS Corp. by 6,964.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 196,746 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,510 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.65. CBS Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business earned $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. CBS Corp. had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%. CBS Corp.’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBS Corp. will post $4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CBS Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

CBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wunderlich initiated coverage on CBS Corp. in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut CBS Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CBS Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Pacific Crest reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBS Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CBS Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

About CBS Corp.

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing and Local Broadcasting. Its Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network; CBS Television Studios; CBS Global Distribution Group (composed of CBS Studios International and CBS Television Distribution); CBS Interactive, and CBS Films.

