Center Coast Capital Advisors LP Has $325,847,000 Position in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Center Coast Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,623,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190,017 shares during the period. Mplx Lp makes up approximately 8.7% of Center Coast Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mplx Lp were worth $325,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp during the second quarter worth $504,000. Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp by 35.6% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,238,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,020,000 after buying an additional 1,375,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) opened at 33.29 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.60 billion. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company earned $703 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded shares of Mplx Lp from a “mkt perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx Lp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mplx Lp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mplx Lp in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Mplx Lp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx Lp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other Mplx Lp news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 238,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,047.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Corwin Bromley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 133,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Lp Company Profile

MPLX LP is a United States-based diversified master limited partnership (MLP) company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

