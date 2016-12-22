Centene Corp. (CNC) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) in a research note released on Friday. Jefferies Group currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of Centene Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centene Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Centene Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a hold rating on shares of Centene Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.47.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) opened at 58.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.75. Centene Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $75.57.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Centene Corp. had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm earned $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp. will post $4.33 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Centene Corp. (CNC) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/centene-corp-cnc-rating-reiterated-by-jefferies-group/1129789.html.

In other Centene Corp. news, EVP Kenneth Rone Baldwin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $399,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carol Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Centene Corp. by 54.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Centene Corp. by 89.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Centene Corp. by 72.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Centene Corp. by 443.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Centene Corp. by 136.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene Corp.

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.