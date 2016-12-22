CEMEX SAB de CV (CX) Stake Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CEMEX SAB de CV were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX increased its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV by 4.0% in the second quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at $115,000. GRATRY & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV by 89.8% in the second quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) traded down 3.48% during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,757,175 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. CEMEX SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/cemex-sab-de-cv-cx-stake-decreased-by-sei-investments-co/1130556.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded CEMEX SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America Corp. downgraded CEMEX SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr upgraded CEMEX SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.74 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. assumed coverage on CEMEX SAB de CV in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CEMEX SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

CEMEX SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.