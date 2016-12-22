Celadon Group Inc. (CGI) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Celadon Group Inc. (NYSE:CGI) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Celadon Group from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Celadon Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celadon Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Celadon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Celadon Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celadon Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) opened at 7.80 on Friday. Celadon Group has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Celadon Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business earned $265 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celadon Group will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Celadon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGI. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Celadon Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 154,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Celadon Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,889,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after buying an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celadon Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Celadon Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celadon Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 154,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

