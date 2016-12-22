Carnival Corp. (CCL) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corp. set a $53.40 target price on Carnival Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Carnival Corp. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Carnival Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carnival Corp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Corp. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) opened at 53.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.66. Carnival Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Carnival Corp. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp. will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Carnival Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $198,195.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 91,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $4,284,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Corp. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Carnival Corp. by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 931,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after buying an additional 86,829 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in Carnival Corp. by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 719,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,129,000 after buying an additional 113,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Carnival Corp. during the third quarter valued at $13,255,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Corp.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company and provides vacations to cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company aggregates its approximately nine global, regional and national cruise brands into North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA) segments.

