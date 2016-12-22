Capital Power Corp (CPX) PT Raised to C$25.00 at RBC Capital Markets

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by RBC Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power Corp from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power Corp from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. CSFB lifted their price target on Capital Power Corp from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power Corp from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.98.

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) opened at 23.70 on Friday. Capital Power Corp has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

About Capital Power Corp

Capital Power Corp (Capital Power) is a power producing company. The Company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a range of energy sources. It operates through the operation of electrical generation facilities within Canada (Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario) and in the United States (North Carolina and New Mexico) segment.

