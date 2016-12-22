Capital Management Corp VA Has $2,671,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 162.3% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $146,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1,551.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,859 shares. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc. will post $7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corp. set a $100.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.63 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.03 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 179,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,349,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,222,155.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $7,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,391,864.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

