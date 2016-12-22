Cann Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Cann reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note published on Friday morning.

“Agios announced that it withdrew its investigational new drug (IND) application for AG-519 yesterday, following a verbal notification of a clinical hold from FDA. Agios stated that it will continue with the DRIVE PK study for AG-348, a novel, first-in-class activator of both wild-type (normal) and mutated pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) enzymes, and plans to advance AG-348 into pivotal development as the first potential disease- modifying treatment for pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. Due to the early stage of development of the PK deficiency compounds, AG-348 and AG-519, we have not included these programs in our revenue estimates or in our valuation for Agios.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) opened at 43.38 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.82 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally available small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic disorders (RGDs), which are a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. Its cancer product candidates are AG-221 and AG-120, which targets mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 and 1, or IDH2 and IDH1, respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

