Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Owens Corning (OC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $171,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Societe Generale acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $208,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $224,000.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) traded down 1.46% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. 781,545 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 226,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,565,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 693,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a holding company, which is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

