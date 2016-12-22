Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ITEK)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:ITEK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:ITEK) opened at 7.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $188.51 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. by 28.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 939,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 210,648 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. by 41.9% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 202,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. Company Profile

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

