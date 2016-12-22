California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33,392,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,166.4% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) traded down 0.41% on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 169,410 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.28. Agilent Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc. will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America Corp. set a $51.00 price target on Agilent Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $213,138.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

