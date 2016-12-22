California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial Services were worth $34,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $236,917,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 146,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,211,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:AMP) traded down 1.02% on Thursday, hitting $111.76. 149,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11.

Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. The company earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial Services had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. will post $8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial Services to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $209,942.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,865.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $513,626.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Services Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through advisors.

