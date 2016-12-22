California Public Employees Retirement System Has $197,270,000 Position in Accenture PLC (ACN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $197,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 117.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Accenture PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $124.00 price objective on Accenture PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Accenture PLC from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

In related news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $606,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 44,625 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $5,267,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

