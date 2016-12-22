CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. First Analysis lowered CalAmp Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Aegis lowered CalAmp Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.
Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) traded down 6.74% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,845 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.37. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.
CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company earned $83.40 million during the quarter. CalAmp Corp. had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 21.17%. CalAmp Corp.’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Richard K. Vitelle sold 27,360 shares of CalAmp Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $410,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 284,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,992 shares of CalAmp Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $45,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 65.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 66.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
CalAmp Corp. Company Profile
CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.
