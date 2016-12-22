CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. First Analysis lowered CalAmp Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Aegis lowered CalAmp Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) traded down 6.74% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,845 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.37. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company earned $83.40 million during the quarter. CalAmp Corp. had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 21.17%. CalAmp Corp.’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/calamp-corp-camp-pt-lowered-to-23-00-at-canaccord-genuity/1130336.html.

In other news, VP Richard K. Vitelle sold 27,360 shares of CalAmp Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $410,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 284,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,992 shares of CalAmp Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $45,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 65.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 66.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.