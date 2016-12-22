Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,983,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 156,329 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. were worth $51,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 11.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 30,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 77.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 52,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) opened at 22.148 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company’s market capitalization is $10.30 billion.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The firm earned $310.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.57 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.32.

About Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

