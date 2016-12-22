C.R. Bard Inc. (BCR) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of C.R. Bard Inc. (NYSE:BCR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in C.R. Bard were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 415.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 43.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of C.R. Bard during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co increased its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 52.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

C.R. Bard Inc. (NYSE:BCR) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.68. The company had a trading volume of 431,219 shares. C.R. Bard Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.21 and a 12 month high of $239.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.65.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.09. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.13% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm earned $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. C.R. Bard’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.R. Bard Inc. will post $10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. C.R. Bard’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.R. Bard in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. raised C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.43.

In other news, Chairman Timothy M. Ring sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $25,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Holland sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $1,208,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About C.R. Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company sells its products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities.

