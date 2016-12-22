Bryan J. Kennedy Acquires 238 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Stock

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) EVP Bryan J. Kennedy purchased 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.11 per share, with a total value of $55,004.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) opened at 233.68 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Corp. has a 52-week low of $176.63 and a 52-week high of $280.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.30. Alliance Data Systems Corp. had a return on equity of 50.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Corp. will post $16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Data Systems Corp.’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. by 37.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. by 38.8% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.97.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

