Brunswick Corp. (BC) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Brunswick Corp. were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brunswick Corp. by 11.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,007,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Corp. during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick Corp. by 63.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC) traded down 0.879% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.675. 534,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.340 and a beta of 2.00. Brunswick Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Brunswick Corp. had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Corp. will post $3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Brunswick Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corp. in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Brunswick Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick Corp. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Forward View reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brunswick Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Brunswick Corp. Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation (Brunswick) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness and active recreation products. The Company operates in three segments, which include Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Marine Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of outboard engines, sterndrive engines, inboard engines and marine parts and accessories, which are principally sold directly to boat builders, including Brunswick’s Boat segment, or through marine retail dealers and distributors across the world.

