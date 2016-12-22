Bruker Corp. (BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bruker Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In the last six months, Bruker has underperformed the broader Medical Products industry. However, current-year estimate revision trend remains bullish bringing back our confidence on the stock. On a positive note, Bruker ended the third quarter of 2016 with earnings and revenues both ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company's solid cash balance position on the back of improved free cash flow is indicative of strong fundamentals. Also a comparatively better performance delivered by Bruker’s BioSpin group, optics and semiconductor metrology businesses as well as margin recovery observed in Bruker Nano-surfaces business, encourage us. Evidently the cost-reduction action previously adopted by the company in its Nano-surfaces business played its role suitably. However, revenues declined on a year-over-year basis with a formidable decline in organic revenues. The reduced revenue guidance also indicates a gloomy concern ahead.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bruker Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Bruker Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bruker Corp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Bruker Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKR) opened at 21.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.04. Bruker Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.

Bruker Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.14 million. Bruker Corp. had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Corp. will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Bruker Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Bruker Corp. news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,264.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,704,331 shares in the company, valued at $800,085,903.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ingen Chris Van sold 20,000 shares of Bruker Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $111,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Bruker Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bruker Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC raised its position in Bruker Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bruker Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. The Company’s operating segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

