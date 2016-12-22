Bruce Edwin Wood Sells 400 Shares of National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) Stock

National Western Life Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:NWLI) VP Bruce Edwin Wood sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $126,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Western Life Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:NWLI) opened at 312.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. National Western Life Insurance Co. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $325.90.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. National Western Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

National Western Life Insurance Company Profile

National Western Life Insurance Company (National Western) is a stock life insurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The products marketed under domestic insurance operations are annuities, universal life insurance and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

