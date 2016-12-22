Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $34,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 124.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $112,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $202,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) traded down 0.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 59,067 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. Brown & Brown Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company earned $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown Inc. will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.62.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Richard Freebourn sold 25,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $435,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services.

